Prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma could affect Nebraska air quality Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma Flint Hills could affect air quality in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services issued a moderate air impact advisory for Monday evening through Tuesday morning in the area of south-central Nebraska as a precaution.

There is also the potential for brief periods of air categorized in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups tier, for impacts in the same area. The intentional fires are planned each spring for a variety of environmental factors such as wildfire management and prairie restoration.

