President Biden grants major disaster declaration for Nebraska, triggers release of federal funds

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — An important step in the severe weather recovery process has been made official.



President Joe Biden has granted a major disaster declaration for Nebraska, which triggers the release of federal funds to help neighbors and communities impacted by weather events April 25 - April 27, 2024.

Governor Jim Pillen: "We know that the road to recovery will be a long one, but this declaration will help expedite processes and funding provided through FEMA, to help people take care of both immediate and long-term needs.”

To apply for assistance, register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621- 3362, or by using the FEMA app.

The following is the full release, provided to KMTV by the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the state of Nebraska to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from April 25 – 27, 2024.

The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Douglas and Washington counties. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal and emergency work by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Douglas and Washington counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew P. Meyer has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or by using the FEMA app. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

FEMA also explained the following:

FEMA can provide money that does not have to be repaid for:



Serious needs, such as food, water, medicine, baby formula

Displacement, if you can’t stay in your home because of the damage.

Home repairs and rental assistance

Other needs, such as replacing personal property

Only one registration per household is needed. When you apply, have the following information available:

· Address with Zip Code

· Condition of your damaged home

· Insurance information, if available

· Social Security Number of one member of the household

· Phone number where you can be contacted

· Address where you can get mail or an email address

· Bank account information for direct deposit of funds

By law, FEMA is not allowed to pay for losses covered by insurance, so please stay in close contact with your insurance agency. If insurance will not cover all your losses, you are encouraged to apply. You can apply whether you have insurance or not.

In coming days and in coordination with state and local emergency management, FEMA will have staff visiting impacted neighborhoods. They will carry official ID and will not ask for money. This will include staff who are assessing damage and providing information to residents.

