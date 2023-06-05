Watch Now
President Truman's grandson and Nebraska dignitaries among those marking the 75th anniversary of Memorial Park

Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 10:36:58-04

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — On Sunday, Memorial Park went back in time to June of 1948 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the park's founding.

It was originally created as a memorial for the men and women from Douglas County who served during World War II.

Seventy-five years later it continues to be a place of beauty, remembrance, recreation and celebration.

Speakers included Lt. Col. (Ret.) Michael DeBolt, President of Omaha Parks Foundation, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, NU President Vice Admiral (Ret.) Ted Carter, and Clifton Truman Daniel, the grandson of President Harry Truman.

