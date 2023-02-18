President's Day Classic Volleyball Tournament kicks off Saturday at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As wrestling is in full swing at the CHI Health Center, another event also just getting started there as well.

The President's Day Classic Volleyball Tournament starts on Saturday. This year, 530 teams from around the country are playing and even a few from Canada are participating.

This is the event's 20th year and the Tournament Director, Tony Carrow says it gets bigger every time.

They have 60 more teams than last year and even had to turn some away because there wasn't room.

He says participating can have some big benefits for players.

“It's about exposure and just getting to see teams from different parts of the country to that you know what you need to work on as the season progresses,” said Carrow.

He expects the 3-day tournament to bring $8-9 million into the Omaha economy.

One of the other reasons he says you should check it out is because there may be some future Huskers in the mix.

