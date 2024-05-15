Primary day in Nebraska: 2nd Congressional District could be up for grabs in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for Nebraska's primary election. KMTV reporters are already speaking with candidates about their races and plans if they win.
Here are the latest projections from the Associated Press:
- Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Nebraska.
- Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Nebraska.
- Deb Fischer wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska primary election.
- Pete Ricketts wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska special primary election.
- Mike Flood wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.
- Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.
- Adrian Smith wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District.
