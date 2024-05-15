Primary day in Nebraska: 2nd Congressional District could be up for grabs in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for Nebraska's primary election. KMTV reporters are already speaking with candidates about their races and plans if they win.

Here are the latest projections from the Associated Press:



Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Nebraska.

Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Nebraska.

Deb Fischer wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska primary election.

Pete Ricketts wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Nebraska special primary election.

Mike Flood wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District.

Don Bacon wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District.

Adrian Smith wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District.

