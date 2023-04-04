Principal addresses student altercation at McMillan Middle School in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A viewer alerted 3 News Now of an incident at Omaha's McMillan Middle School on Monday.

Omaha Public Schools shared the email that was sent to families from the school.

Read the message from the principal below.

Dear McMillan Middle Staff and Families:

I wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred yesterday. An altercation took place between students during gym class. Staff and our SRO immediately responded to de-escalate the situation. Two staff members received minor injuries that we addressed right away.

We continue to work with the families of the students involved and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

I apologize for not sending this message on Monday. We value timely, open communication with our staff and families. Please be assured that the safety of students and staff is our top priority. We appreciate your continued help in guiding our students in using good judgment in their actions for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school at (531) 299-2440. Please know that I cannot share additional details due to student privacy laws.

Thank you for your continued support of McMillan Middle and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Andrew Walters, Ed.D.

Principal

