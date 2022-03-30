Prison for Council Bluffs man who fatally shot pregnant Omaha woman

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fatally shooting a pregnant woman at a Bellevue home in 2021.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 25-year-old Nicholas Holliday was sentenced Tuesday in Sarpy County District Court after he pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child.

Investigators have said Holliday was showing a gun to people in a home on May 30, 2021 and failed to check that the firearm wasn't loaded before "recklessly" handing it to 21-year-old Madyson Dennis when it discharged.

The bullet killed Dennis, who was three months pregnant, and she was pronounced dead at the scene while Holliday was later arrested in Omaha.

