Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Private aviation expanding at Eppley Airfield

(from left to right): Dave Roth, Executive Director, Omaha Airport Authority; Dan Longo, Base President, Jet Linx Omaha; Jamie Walker, President & CEO, Jet Linx Aviation; Denny Walker, Founder, Jet Linx Aviation; Kristine Karnes, Willy Theisen and John Lund, Omaha Airport Authority Board Members; and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 16:49:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Private aviation is expanding at Eppley Airfield now that Jet Linx has broken ground on a new terminal.

The entire complex will span about 70,000 square feet. The private terminal will be 10,000 square feet and there will be a 60,000 square foot hangar as well.

CEO and President of Jet Linx Jamie Walker explained what the new facility will offer Omaha's aircraft owners.

"The new hangar facility will provide essentially twice as much hangar space to our aircraft owners that we serve,” he said. “Twice as much office and lobby area to better serve our clients."

The facility is set to be finished in June of 2022. Jet Linx was founded in Omaha back in 1999.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018