Private aviation expanding at Eppley Airfield

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Private aviation is expanding at Eppley Airfield now that Jet Linx has broken ground on a new terminal.

The entire complex will span about 70,000 square feet. The private terminal will be 10,000 square feet and there will be a 60,000 square foot hangar as well.

CEO and President of Jet Linx Jamie Walker explained what the new facility will offer Omaha's aircraft owners.

"The new hangar facility will provide essentially twice as much hangar space to our aircraft owners that we serve,” he said. “Twice as much office and lobby area to better serve our clients."

The facility is set to be finished in June of 2022. Jet Linx was founded in Omaha back in 1999.

