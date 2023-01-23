Pro-choice activists hold 'Bigger than Roe' rally in Lincoln on Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Pro-abortion rights protesters gathered around state capitols across the country Sunday, including in Lincoln, to speak out for reproductive rights as the country tackles the question of how to handle abortion in a post-Roe v. Wade world.

The crowd of around two dozen stood on the steps of the capitol where the Nebraska Walk for Life will be held in just a week.

Demonstrators spoke about their frustration with last summer's Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a decision that supporters of reproductive rights argue takes away not only a woman's right to privacy but also makes it more difficult for them to access potentially life-saving care.

Another focus of Sunday's march was abortion legislation making its way through the Nebraska legislature — in particular, the Nebraska Heartbeat Bill proposed by Senator Jodi Albrecht, which would ban all abortions after cardiac activity is detected in a fetus.

Nebraska's annual anti-abortion march, the Walk for Life, will be held at the capitol next Saturday on January 28.

