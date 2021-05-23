Watch
Pro-Palestinian rally held in Omaha

Posted at 9:48 AM, May 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-23 10:48:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Thousands of people in cities are supporting Palestinians during conflicts in the past week. Israeli attacks in Gaza have killed more than 200 Palestinians, including 61 children.

A protest was held locally at 72nd and Dodge. People held signs, flags and stood in solidarity with Palestinians. One advocate says he wants people to better understand their plight.

"We just want people to understand we want to go back to the place where we come from. We're indigenous to the land of ours. We're not trying to ruin anything. It's not a conflict, we are trying to fight for our right to live and fight against this oppressive force," protester Majd Nuwarah said.

Israel says it is defending itself after the Palestinian group Hamas started shelling Israel with rockets fired from Gaza. The current conflict started after Israel tried to force Palestinians out of their homes in east Jerusalem.

A cease-fire is currently in place.

