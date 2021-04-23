Pro-soccer team Union Omaha excited for chance at first full season on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, professional soccer team Union Omaha will take the field at Werner Park for the team's season opener against the Georgia Tormenta. It will be the team’s first full season after the inaugural season was cut in half last year due to the pandemic.

3 News Now anchor Maya Saenz was at Werner Park as preparations and excitement built up for the team's first game.

Crews were finishing setting up the field as the team practiced one last time.

Of course, safety is a big concern since the pandemic is still ongoing. Visitors will be expected to follow certain protocols to avoid the possible spread of the virus.

