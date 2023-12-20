Pro Volleyball Federation announces CBS Sports as an official television partner

(KMTV) — The Professional Volleyball Federation announced Wednesday that it has come to an agreement with CBS Sports to become the league's first official television partner.

The agreement includes a minimum of 10 matches to be aired in 2024, plus the semifinals and championship match of the league's championship weekend.

The Omaha Supernovas are one of the seven teams competing in the league's inaugural season. You can see the schedule and buy tickets by clicking here.

League officials say the matches will primarily air on CBS Sports Network in 2024, with opportunities to air on CBS through the partnership agreement. Broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.