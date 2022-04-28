Watch
Progress made in containing deadly Nebraska wildfire

Nebraska State Patrol
April 25th photo from NSP Drone Pilots.<br/><br/>
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 12:00:50-04

CAMBRIDGE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say progress has been made toward fully containing a deadly southwestern Nebraska wildfire that has been burning since last week.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a release Thursday that crews have 88% of the Road 702 Fire contained behind fire breaks.

More than 220 firefighters and other personnel have been working in recent days to dig trenches and create other breaks to contain the fire, which has burned an estimated 68 square miles of mostly grass and farm land.

Crews on Thursday were focused on containing two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of US Highway 6 along the Republican River.

