Project Harmony encouraging employees to take care of themselves

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Project Harmony has a work environment where they encourage employees to take breaks. Due to the pandemic, they have added more self-care enhancements.

"More team building events. We bring in food trucks as a way to get outdoors and gather as groups. We also bring in dietitians for lunch and learns, they talk about ways to use food to relieve stress and what foods do we go to relieve stress," said Caren Dean, a senior director of People and Culture at Project Harmony.

They have activities for individuals like fidgets and slinky toys, as well as group activities.

"I enjoy the puzzling with co-workers. We can come out here and joke and have a great time and put together a wonderful puzzle," said Machaela Hackendahl of Project Harmony.

Employees say after the breaks, they feel re-energized.

"I just feel rejuvenated, ready to tackle the issue or problem that is at hand," adds Hackendahl.

They also have wellness rooms with massage chairs and space to read, color to do crossword puzzles and management says it has proven to be beneficial.

"Motivation is higher, work satisfaction is higher, burnout is less, retention is higher, people stay engaged in the work that they do and we don't lose as many employees and we see a big impact to the overall engagement with the corporation," adds Dean.

"When we are feeling good we are able to offer better care to the families and kids that we work with," continues Hackendahl.

They say getting outdoors and taking a quick walk can help too. They have a butterfly garden and swings so employees can get outdoors and breathe in some fresh air and sunshine.

Dean adds that if your company has an Employee Assistance Program that focuses on well-being, self-care and stress management, you should reach out. They are confidential and usually free.