Project Harmony honors National Be Someone Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — July 21 marks National Be Someone Day, which aims to challenge people to let children know you are someone they can trust.

According to Project Harmony, a child is abused every ten seconds.

"Ten seconds doesn’t seem like a long time but a lot can happen in those ten seconds. A child can be dropped off in daycare in shorts and sandals in frigid weather, a teacher can notice horrible bruising on a student, a child can also be contemplating suicide because of the abuse they’ve endured," said Angela Roeber, senior director of communications for Project Harmony.

Roeber says adults can let children know you are there and protecting them.

"Having open-door communication, letting children know they are always welcome to come and talk to you. Just reaching out to the children in your lives and touching base, letting them know you're thinking of them and you care about them and they are important, that you are there for them should something not be right," Roeber said.

Roeber says Be Someone Day is also for children as they often confide in each other. She says they can also use their own voice and speak to adults.

Roeber adds that it's important to speak with children as young as three years old about these topics. She says having honest conversations and teaching them appropriate names of body parts can eliminate misunderstanding.

To take the pledge to Be Someone, visit Project Harmony's website. You can also donate money or items like nonperishable food or art supplies to Project Harmony.

