Project Harmony receives upgrade thanks to Access Bank

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Project Harmony has been working with an outdated phone system but just got an upgrade.

Access Bank recently got a new phone system and instead of putting the old one on the shelf, as a backup, the company decided to donate the entire phone system to Project Harmony.

"Our phone system is fairly old and it's something that everyone needs in order to do business,” said Project Harmony representative Lynn Castrianno. “Having this upgrade really means a better quality phone, better interactions."

"Access Bank is always looking for ways to give back to the community and this was a perfect fit for us,” said Access Bank representative Travis Schmit.

Access Bank's phone system donation is valued at $22,000.

