Project Harmony trains more than 30k people in recognizing trauma in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mayor Jean Stothert re-proclaimed Omaha as a trauma-informed city on Friday.

She first proclaimed it in 2016 and Project Harmony made a goal to train 22,000 community members on recognizing trauma.

The organization has surpassed the goal and has trained more than 30,000 people.

They're moving into the second phase of the Trauma Matters Omaha Initiative which is skill building.

Scott Butler, director of training at Project Harmony said he's seeing more despair and believes there's a crisis of hope in society.

“What's great is, we can teach people to be hopeful. We can teach people how to set goals. We can teach people how to regulate their emotions when they're frustrated. We can teach them how to overcome obstacles,” said Butler.

Project Harmony hopes to provide resources to handle stressors and apply "hope science" as a part of self-care and well-being.

The organization says studies show that hope is the number one predictor of future well-being outcomes.

