Project Pink’d builds Healing Heart Kits for local cancer survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming, but a local nonprofit is making sure survivors don't go through their battle alone.

On Saturday, Project Pink’d assembled all the things the survivors will need to make their treatment a little more comfortable.

Volunteers helped put together chemotherapy, surgical and radiation-Healing Heart Kits. The kits were developed for breast cancer survivors and included items like robes, neck pillows, drainage belts, sleep caps and other items that help survivors through their treatments.

“They mean the world. Like I had mentioned, we had over 40 volunteers this weekend assembling these bags. Over half of these volunteers were Healing Heart Kits recipients. They came back to give back their time because these bags meant so much to them after hearing that diagnosis of breast cancer,” said Shawn McCarville.

Each kit also includes a handwritten note of inspiration from a Project Pink'd survivor.

