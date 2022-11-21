Project Pink'd delivers Thanksgiving meals to breast cancer survivors on Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One local organization started sharing holiday cheer a week ago and Sunday they kept the holiday festivities going by delivering fully cooked Thanksgiving meals.

The meals come from Project Pink'd's Care to Share Thanksgiving program. The program started last week with an event hosted for breast cancer survivors and continued this week when Project Pink'd hand-delivered the meals straight to survivors' doorsteps.

"Especially with them having a lower immune system it's hard for them to get out and go to the store. They don't want to risk it for them or their family just to provide a bigger meal," said Shawn McCarville with Project Pink'd.

"I want to cry because I've been there and done that. I was taught as a little girl to give back and somehow it comes back. So I've always given back one way or the other," said Chris Newton-Woods, a breast cancer survivor.

