Project Pink'd hosts Care to Share Thanksgiving; breast cancer survivors share stories

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Breast cancer survivors encouraged each other in the Care to Share Thanksgiving program hosted by Project Pink'd on Sunday.

The event was emceed by Mary Nelson, 3 News Now anchor.

Survivors like Maya Wittmaack, LaVonne Rosenthal and Kellyn Daly sought solace through the organization.

"I was diagnosed at 29, so I thought I could do everything by myself," Wittmaack said. "Man, I was wrong."

Daly wants to stress the importance of thriving and defining her life on her own terms.

"Just being able to live your life, you know, knowing that this diagnosis... sure it's a part of you and it's going to impact your life, but it doesn't define you," Daly said.

All speakers emphasized the importance of reaching out and accepting help when you need it.

"We need to know we're not alone, we need to know we're not the only one going through strange feelings, scared feelings, embarrassing times," survivor Kriss Kriglstein said.

A common thread binds survivors' stories: a desire to step up and share a message.

"What does pink mean to me?" Wittmaack said. "Pink means I made it through some of the hardest times of my life, it shows me I was stronger than I ever thought it could be."

Each guest also receives a complimentary Thanksgiving meal.

