Project Pink'd hosts Care to Share Thanksgiving event in person for first time since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sunday afternoon, Project Pink'd hosted its seventh annual Care to Share Thanksgiving event providing some much-needed TLC for breast cancer survivors.

Last year, Project Pink'd delivered holiday treats to survivors but this year the event, which promotes survivorship and brings survivors together, was held in person for the first time since 2019.

"This whole entire room is full of breast cancer survivors and that's amazing. Our goal is for them to leave here today with a full heart and to know that they are not alone," said Shawn McCarville with Project Pink'd.

As part of the event, breast cancer survivors who attended the event are signed up to receive a complimentary Thanksgiving meal that will be hand-delivered by Project Pink'd volunteers next Sunday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.