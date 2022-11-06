Project Pink'd makes 'Healing Heart Kits' for breast cancer survivors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Saturday, Project Pink'd volunteers put together one thousand 'Healing Heart Kits' for breast cancer survivors.

The kits have items like robes, neck pillows, drainage belts, sleep caps and a hand-written note for inspiration.

They are created by survivors for survivors. And aim to make their treatment a little more comfortable.

Shawn McCarville, marketing manager for Project Pink’d, explained the importance of these baskets for breast cancer survivors.

"Imagine being in your doctor's office, you just got diagnosed with breast cancer, all of these things are going through your head. You don't know what to think or say and your healthcare provider walks in with this bag that's just a gift for you, you don't have to pay for it,” said McCarville. “It's a thing that will tell you that you are going to get through this, and here are a few tools to help you through whatever treatment you're going through.”

The volunteers will deliver the kits to different healthcare sites in both Nebraska and Iowa.

