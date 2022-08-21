Promoting healthy lives: Community Safety Day held in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The first-ever Community Safety Day was held in North Omaha on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Bobby Byars Foundation. It promotes safe and healthy lives through education.

Many organizations were part of the event setting up booths and stations offering important information people could use from CPR training to creating a family safety plan.

The president of the organization said losing too many family members to preventable causes inspired her to create this event.

She said it's an issue she's not going through alone.

"What we learned in preparing for this project is the extent to which from a socio-economic standpoint, many people in our community are simply not prepared and we want to save lives by educating people to basically be proactive and preventative," said Sheila Fields, founder of the Bobby Byars Foundation.

The Douglas County Health Department was also on hand offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

