Proof of vaccine or negative COVID test needed for Eagles concert Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Music fans will need to be prepared Tuesday night if they want to enjoy "Life in the Fast Lane."

The Eagles will be at the CHI Health Center for their first concert in the area since the pandemic began.

3 News Now Reporter Kent Luetzen joins us live with more about what fans can expect tonight.

COVID protocols in place for The Eagles concert on Tuesday

Kristyna Engdahl, Director of Communications at MECA, says concert-goers should expect to show their proof of vaccination card or proof of a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours from the time the concert starts.

This is the first time CHI is hosting a concert where its client – The Eagles – has asked for proof of vaccination as a requirement to attend the concert.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.