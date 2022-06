ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Residents in Elkhorn were shaken up by an explosion around 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

Omaha Fire Department officials say a propane tank appeared to have exploded in a van leaving it severely damaged.

It reportedly happened near a "triplex" about a block away from Elkhorn Middle School and damaged the home.

There were no injuries reported.

