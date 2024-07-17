Property taxes and school funding: Feedback sought from neighbors in Omaha and Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two listening sessions hosted by a bipartisan group of 11 state lawmakers are meant to provide an opportunity for people "to weigh in on property taxes and share thoughts on the upcoming special session," according to a statement from the group.



The state legislators are from the Omaha area, Bellevue and Lincoln: Senators Machaela Cavanaugh, Jane Raybould, Carol Blood, George Dungan, John Cavanaugh, Christy Armendariz, Megan Hunt, Merv Reipe, Wendy DeBoer, Mike McDonnell, and Terrell McKinney.

The first forum is Sunday, July 21, 1 - 3 p.m. at the UNO Thompson Alumni Center in Omaha.

The second forum is Monday, July 22, 5 - 7 p.m. at the Wick Alumni Center in Lincoln.

If you're unable to attend, use this form to share your feedback with the group online.

Governor Jim Pillen has called a special session, which begins July 25.

