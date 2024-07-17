Property taxes and school funding: Feedback sought from neighbors in Omaha and Lincoln

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two listening sessions hosted by a bipartisan group of 11 state lawmakers are meant to provide an opportunity for people "to weigh in on property taxes and share thoughts on the upcoming special session," according to a statement from the group.
- The state legislators are from the Omaha area, Bellevue and Lincoln: Senators Machaela Cavanaugh, Jane Raybould, Carol Blood, George Dungan, John Cavanaugh, Christy Armendariz, Megan Hunt, Merv Reipe, Wendy DeBoer, Mike McDonnell, and Terrell McKinney.
- The first forum is Sunday, July 21, 1 - 3 p.m. at the UNO Thompson Alumni Center in Omaha.
- The second forum is Monday, July 22, 5 - 7 p.m. at the Wick Alumni Center in Lincoln.
- If you're unable to attend, use this form to share your feedback with the group online.
- Governor Jim Pillen has called a special session, which begins July 25.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.