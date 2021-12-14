Watch
Proposed Nebraska mine might produce more rare elements

Josh Funk/AP
NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct. 6, 2021, about the prospects for a proposed mine the company hopes to build near Elk Creek in southeast Nebraska, to extract critical minerals. On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, NioCorp said that it may be able to expand what it plans to mine to also produce several sought-after rare earth elements. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 17:43:23-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The company working to build a mine in southeast Nebraska to extract a rare element used to make steel lighter and stronger said Tuesday it may also be able to produce some of the key ingredients needed to make the powerful magnets used in electric vehicles.

NioCorp Developments released a new report showing that those rare earth elements are present throughout the deposit it plans to mine if it can raise roughly $1 billion to build the project about 80 miles south of Omaha. But the company won't know for sure whether it can economically produce those rare earth elements until it does some additional analysis over the next few months.

