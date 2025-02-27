Proposed space: OPD proposing 35-acre outdoor gun range in Fort Calhoun

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (KMTV) — Justin Thompson has worked in the Fort Calhoun area for over 20 years. A gun range is something he thought he'd never see.

"I don't see any positives to our area other than maybe our law enforcement would have a little bit closer place to shoot," said Thompson.

He said he has noise and safety concerns, especially since it could be located near the Fort Atkinson State Park and a campground he owns. He's hoping it could be moved somewhere else.

"I think there's a lot of great options for it. One of them being OPPD's nuclear power plant which has been decommissioned," said Thompson.

Since 2022, the city of Fort Calhoun has been working with the Omaha Police Department on the proposed 35-acre outdoor gun range that would be located on the east side of the town.

Fort Calhoun Mayor Mitch Robinson said the plan for a gun range is in the very early preliminary stages, but said this could benefit law enforcement and the city.

"I think it's something we need to look at. I think it's something that would be good for this community and good for this ground," said Robinson.

Robinson said there would be potentially be indoor building that would have classrooms and and an office space.

OPD would be relocating from its current outdoor gun range in Elkhorn due to the ongoing development in the area. In a statement, OPD said in part:

"While the existing range remains safe for our neighbors, we have carefully considered this project and dedicated significant effort to identifying the ideal location. Our goal is to ensure a site that prioritizes safety while meeting the expanding training needs of our department, as well as the local and federal law enforcement agencies we collaborate with, who will also benefit from this upgraded facility."

Neighbor Adam Neumann thinks it's a bad sign that the range is getting relocated.

"There's a real reason why the folks in Elkhorn didn't want this in their community. And for that reason, we're opposed to this in town," said Neumann.

Both Thompson and Neumann are hoping city leaders will listen to their concerns.

"Listen to the community. It's not wanted," said Thompson.

OPD and the city of Omaha hosted a town hall, Wednesday, for residents who had questions on the proposed gun range.

Robinson said one of the next steps includes getting approval from the planning commission in the next couple of months.

