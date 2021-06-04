Watch
NewsLocal News

Prosecutor, attorney reprimanded for 'banishment' scheme

Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 13:37:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor and a defense attorney in Nebraska have been reprimanded for a scheme reminiscent of the Wild West in which they told two convicted criminals to get out of town and never return.

The Nebraska Supreme Court issued public reprimands Friday for Custer County Attorney Steven Bowers and Broken Bow defense attorney Christopher Wickham for carrying out the “banishment plan."

The high court says the two violated rules of professional conduct by scheming to have two men plead guilty to felony charges, then secure a low bail with the understanding that the men would leave the county before their sentencing hearings, never to return.

