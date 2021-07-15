Watch
Prosecutor rejects new defense info in Mollie Tibbetts case

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts hangs in the window of a local business in Brooklyn, Iowa. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of first-degree murder in the July 2018 stabbing death of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts. Judge Joel Yates has granted a defense motion for an inmate at an Iowa prison, to testify at Rivera's sentencing hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Mollie Tibbetts
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 15:57:57-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor has rejected claims that the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts could be connected to sex trafficking and other abductions around the rural area where she disappeared in 2018.

Assistant attorney general Scott Brown said Thursday that a 21-year-old man's alleged confession that he helped kill Tibbetts after she was kidnapped and held at a house used for sex trafficking isn't credible. He says there is "zero" evidence to support the confession and that it's inconsistent with testimony from Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the 27-year-old dairy farm worker who was convicted of first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death.

Bahena Rivera testified that two masked men killed Tibbetts but forced him to dispose of her body.

