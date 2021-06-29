Watch
Prosecutor: Teen charged in killing planned 'to hunt people'

Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 29, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 15-year-old boy charged with murder in the killing of an Omaha man had exchanged several texts with friends the day of the shooting saying they planned “to hunt for people” in Omaha.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that a prosecutor gave those details Monday at a bond hearing for the teen.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and a weapons count in the March 12 shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Thompson, who was sitting on his porch when he was killed.

A judge ordered the teen held without bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
