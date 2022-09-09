Prosecutors: Nebraska inmate glued child porn onto backside of personal documents

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Christopher Payne has been in prison since 2006 after two convictions for sexual assault of a child in the Omaha metro area.

He was also recently moved from Tecumseh State Prison to Omaha Correctional Center and that’s when prosecutors say a prison guard found child porn that belonged to Payne.

Investigators allege Payne used corrections department forms; he glued images of child pornography onto the backside of his personal documents.

Court documents say those images were of fully nude boys ages eight to 12 years old and dozens of other boys in limited amounts of clothing.

“And so, to have these same kind of images in his possession in a cell for doing time on that kind of crime is obviously very concerning and disturbing,” said Brenda Beadle, deputy county attorney.

Beadle said there will later be evidence presented that allegedly shows Payne wanted more images and prosecutors gave an idea of that on Friday.

“A letter from the defendant saying quote: 'I want full frontal images of boys 8 to 12 years old in Speedo swimsuits, close-ups, with clear view of all parts,'” said the prosecutor in court.

Payne, who’s in a sex offender rehab program, had a projected release date in 2032. If convicted of the new allegations, each charge carries a five to 50-year prison sentence.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.