Prosper Workforce Services works to help people with autism find employment opportunities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Back in 2015, the Autism Action Partnership started Prosper Workforce Services, a program that connects job seekers with autism to employment opportunities.

They partner with businesses throughout the area. Would-be employees must have a high school degree and be at least 18-years-old.

"We're going to look at what their educational background is. What their skills and interests are. Any work history that they've had," said Justin Dougherty, president and CEO of Autism Action Partnership.

They also look at career exploration and where someone wants to be in five years.

To jump-start that process, they offer more than job training. They also show what a resume should look like and share questions to ask in an interview.

"The mission is to create bridges for individuals with autism to maximize their full potential," said Dougherty. "And to impact the community in all the ways that they're capable of."

Currently, they have 32 partnering employers. Employers can contact the Autism Action Partnership directly. The jobs range from administrative work to cleaning and more.

"Whether that means they have people working there... have previous people working there... Or have gone through some training. And some work with us to basically be prepared to have an employee with autism on their team," he said.

So far this year, the organization said they have had about 60 people in the program. They hope that number will go up, so they can connect more people with autism to employment opportunities.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.