Protect your sensitive plants as Omaha prepares for potential first frost

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Fall weather means winter is right around the corner, one of the sure signs of the changing seasons is the first frost.

Bob Ewing with Mulhall’s Plant Nursery said now is the time to prepare because the cold weather can damage or kill your annuals like Zinnias and Marigolds. He shared some helpful hints on how we can hold on to them a little longer.

“Mulching is always a good thing to do for your plants,” he said. “Covering tender plants is going to be a good idea.”

Ewing recommended using cloths such as old bed sheets and advised against using plastic to cover plans.

Ewing said bringing house plants inside is a good idea when the temperature drops to 50 degrees and below. Before you do, he recommended spraying house plants off with a hose or with insecticidal soap to wash away any bugs that might be on them.

