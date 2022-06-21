OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV — A protection order was issued by a Douglas County Judge this month against an Omaha City Council member.

Councilmember Juanita Johnson is ordered to stay away from her ex-boyfriend, Kay LeFlore and have no communication with him, after an incident at his business earlier this month.

LeFlore contacted Omaha Police on June 11 after Johnson allegedly threw a candle at him, missing him but striking the building.

In his request for a protection order, he wrote that she consistently confronted LeFlore at "Leflore’s New Look Fashions" and that “I’ve told her for years to leave me alone.”

Judge Thomas Harmon granted the protection order and Johnson still has several days to protest, but court documents indicate she has yet to do so.

She was not immediately cited in the June incident and 3 News Now is still waiting to hear back from Omaha Police on any updates.

Johnson represents a city council district in North Omaha and was elected in 2021, ousting longtime Councilmember Ben Gray.

