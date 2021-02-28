Protest held in Omaha against military coup in Myanmar

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The country of Myanmar has been on the world stage for several weeks now following a military takeover.

For some, the events in southeast Asia hit close to home. Protesters gathered Saturday at 72nd and Dodge in solidarity with those on the other side of the world who are demanding that the democratic election in Myanmar be upheld and that the military coup comes to an end.

A protest organizer says they want representatives and the people in the United States to stand up for democracy in their motherland.

"We want the world to know that, ‘Hey, there's countries like this that want democracy, that want a voice, but is getting punished for it,” said Ju Ju.

Ju Ju says they are planning more demonstrations in the future to keep the people of Myanmar on the minds of those who can help.

