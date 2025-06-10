Protesters confront federal agents as workers removed from local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Federal agents in Omaha are detaining workers at local businesses including Glenn Valley Foods near 668th and J Streets. Outside, people came to protest, putting them on a collision course with agents. Buses left with people on board. We asked, but the federal government is not yet revealing where they're headed.
