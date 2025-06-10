Watch Now
Protesters confront federal agents as workers removed from local businesses

ICE and other federal agents raid at least two Omaha businesses. Heated protests erupt outside meat processing plants.
Protesters confront federal agents as workers removed from local businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Federal agents in Omaha are detaining workers at local businesses including Glenn Valley Foods near 668th and J Streets. Outside, people came to protest, putting them on a collision course with agents. Buses left with people on board. We asked, but the federal government is not yet revealing where they're headed.

Neighbors in South Omaha speak out about immigration raids

Greta Goede is at 33rd and L where there is a protest against the raids:

