Psychiatric-mental health program at Creighton targets current nurse practitioners strengthening workforce

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Majority of individuals who struggle with mental health challenges, and seek treatment are treated by their primary care providers," said Robin Conyers, division Vice President of behavioral services, at CHI Health.

That was part of the drive of CHI Health and Creighton College of Nursing, to partner, for a new one-year online certification program.

"It's an efficient way to expand the workforce, but also provide incentives, for individuals who might have an interest in this, and can really help to address the issues we are facing," said Catherine Todero, Dean of Nursing at Creighton University.

The number of people seeking care is increasing, but the workforce isn't keeping up.

"Prior to COVID, it was one in five, now the data is showing one in four. So we've got challenges that are exacerbated to a level we haven't seen," Conyers said.

And patients are coming with new challenges too.

"We are seeing patients that are coming at higher levels, that have more intense diagnosis or challenges than perhaps they have had before," Conyers said.

This program focuses on nurse practitioners already in the field.

"By up-skilling some of the general providers out there, that some of the stigma is taken away, and people will recognize it's ok, to talk to your provider," Todero said.

A $500,000 grant from the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska is making the program possible. A program that will teach a number of skills to experienced practitioners.

"The ability to do a psychiatric evaluation and assessment, diagnosis, management of medications, prescribing medications, as well as really focusing in on psychotherapy as well," said Sara Banzhaf, track leader for the Psychiatric-Mental Health Track.

It's not just growing the workforce, it's creating a sustainable workforce.

"It's not just the psych specialties that see patients, there are plenty of patients that need our care, and need our support, and need our help and so if we have the bandwidth like working and partnering with our educators to teach others, we are all better for it," Conyers said.

Program requirements include being a currently licensed advanced practice nurse in another specialty. Creighton College of Nursing is expecting to launch the program in mid-May with four students. They say they are still working on the logistics of the application process.

