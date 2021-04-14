Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Public funeral planned Friday for slain Iowa trooper

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 12:54 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 13:54:12-04

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — The funeral will be held Friday morning for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was killed while trying to arrest a man barricaded in his Grundy Center home.

The patrol and Smith’s family announced a visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Reiff Family Center-Funeral Home and Crematory in Independence.

The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Independence Community High School. The public is welcome to attend and masks are required.

Smith, a 27-year-veteran of the patrol, was shot and killed April 9 during a standoff with 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang. Authorities have charged Lang with first-degree murder. He remains hospitalized.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018