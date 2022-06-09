Public invited to discuss new draft of Omaha metro area flood maps

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District announced that the public will have an opportunity to review the new draft of flood maps and ask questions about how it might affect their properties.

Read the release below.

"The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (Papio NRD), the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources (NeDNR) and FEMA will host two public open houses this month to give property owners the opportunity to talk to experts about new draft flood maps, learn about their flood risk and ask floodplain-related questions.

FEMA released the preliminary flood maps on February 17, 2022, to update the previous maps based on data from the 1990s. Updated floodplain maps are essential to provide property owners, floodplain managers, realtors, insurance agents, engineers, and others a much more accurate, reliable, and available source of floodplain information.

With better technology, an additional 25+ years of weather data, and various flood mitigation projects constructed, the preliminary maps will enable Omaha metro area communities to better manage flood risk. The updated maps could affect flood insurance requirements for property owners. The new maps and other relevant information for property owners can be found at https://papiofloodmaps.org/

The two open houses are scheduled for:

June 15, 2022

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Papio NRD

8901 S. 154th St.

Omaha, NE 68138

June 21, 2022

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center

University of Nebraska Omaha

6400 University Dr. S.

Omaha, NE 68182

Community members will have the opportunity speak with floodplain mapping experts from the Papio NRD, NeDNR and flood insurance experts from FEMA. Attendees will be able to work individually with these experts to learn about flood risk and flood insurance information for their specific properties."

