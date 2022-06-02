Public opinions wanted for Old Market park location Friday, Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It may just be an unremarkable parking lot, shared with a pop-up community garden now, but Omaha by Design has a different vision of what the space could be: a park. The 1.2 acre space near the Bemis Center for the Contemporary Arts will soon be more, but Omaha by Design wants your opinion of the plans so far.

On Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., the project team will be on-site to share design concepts for the space and invites the public to attend and share their thoughts. The James Corner Field Operations created the design concepts are open to different elements and suggestions. The open meeting will be held at the Omaha by Design studio at 618 S. 11th St.

If Friday doesn't work your schedule, there will be a second opportunity on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This opportunity for input on the Old Market location will be held at S. 12th St. and Jones St.

