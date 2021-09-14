Public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page slated for Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A public visitation for Cpl. Daegan Page will be held Sept. 16 from 5-8 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church at 13271 Millard Avenue in Omaha.

Those who attend are asked to follow the posted signs and enter through Door A.

The Page family says his funeral is still planned for Sept. 17 at 10 a.m., also at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. The main sanctuary will be reserved for friends and family. Seating for the general public is very limited.

Nebraska and Iowa pay tribute to Cpl. Daegan Page

Cpl. Page was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing last month near the Kabul Airport just days before the deadline to remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Page will be buried at the Omaha National Cemetery.

More details on the services are expected to be released later this week.

