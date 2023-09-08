Pumpkin spice and everything nice with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Grab that fall drink, get outside, and enjoy these events happening around the Omaha metro area this weekend!
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
Sept. 8: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Sept. 8: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
Sept. 9: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 10: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Dozer Day Nebraska
Sept. 9 & Sept. 10: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sarpy County Fairgrounds
100 Main Street
Springfield, Nebraska
Admission $15. Get your tickets here.
Featuring opportunities for driving and riding on big construction equipment.
For more information visit: nebraska.dozerday.org
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
Sept. 9: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Village Pointe Shopping Center
17305 Davenport Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring treats and merch.
For more information visit: sanrio.com
FidoFest
Sept. 9: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring pet vendors, food, activities and more
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall
Sept. 9: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Westroads Mall
10000 California Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Sept. 9: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Fields of Flight - Saturday evening only
Sept. 9: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
19475 225th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
Admission $30
Featuring hot air balloons taking to the sky.
For more information visit: ditmarsorchard.com
SkateFest: Broadway Skatepark
Sept. 10: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Broadway Skatepark
1300 West Broadway
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring skateboarding, music, food, vendors and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
