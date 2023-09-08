Pumpkin spice and everything nice with these free and affordable Omaha area events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Grab that fall drink, get outside, and enjoy these events happening around the Omaha metro area this weekend!

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Sept. 8: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Sept. 8: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

Sept. 9: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 10: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Dozer Day Nebraska

Sept. 9 & Sept. 10: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Sarpy County Fairgrounds

100 Main Street

Springfield, Nebraska

Admission $15. Get your tickets here.

Featuring opportunities for driving and riding on big construction equipment.

For more information visit: nebraska.dozerday.org

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Sept. 9: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Village Pointe Shopping Center

17305 Davenport Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring treats and merch.

For more information visit: sanrio.com

FidoFest

Sept. 9: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring pet vendors, food, activities and more

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Flea Markets at Westroads Mall

Sept. 9: 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Westroads Mall

10000 California Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring local businesses, food, entertainment and activities.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Sept. 9: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Fields of Flight - Saturday evening only

Sept. 9: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

19475 225th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Admission $30

Featuring hot air balloons taking to the sky.

For more information visit: ditmarsorchard.com

SkateFest: Broadway Skatepark

Sept. 10: 12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Broadway Skatepark

1300 West Broadway

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring skateboarding, music, food, vendors and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

