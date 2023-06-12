Q.U.E.E.N.S. Butterfly House offers another chance for formerly incarcerated Omaha women

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The ribbon has been cut and applications are open as Q.U.E.E.N.S. Butterfly House is ready to make a difference.

It’s a transitional home intended to help formerly incarcerated women re-enter the community.

Founder and executive director, Demetrius Gatson, was once in the shoes of those she now serves. She wants to make their straight path forward easier.

"This is a home. It's not a halfway, you're not halfway in the community and halfway out. These women are all in. They're all in. They're at home. They are ready to reunify with their kids, have jobs, go to school and be a part of Omaha, Nebraska: North Omaha,” said Gatson.

Q.U.E.E.N.S. Butterfly House can accommodate eight women at a time. They must be drug and alcohol-free, abide by a curfew and complete 40 hours of community service before starting their new jobs. It's located at 18th and Emmett Streets.

