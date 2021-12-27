Quality holiday celebrations with Koledy polka dance

OMAHA, Neb. — There was dancing, singing and pierogies in Papillion yesterday as the Polish Home Omaha celebrated Polish culture, the holidays and family at its polka dance event.

It's called a Koledy polka dance, which is “Polish Christmas carols.”

There was a live band, lots of food and a chance for the community to come together.

"There's a lot of people that are in town visiting their relatives, so it's a good way to get out of the house and come out and do some polka dancing, have some good Polish food, and sing some carols that we all learned as children," said Tom Jodlowski, activities manager for Polish Home Omaha.

The event was open to the public and not just those who are Polish.

The organization will host future events, including a "polka month dance" next month on Jan. 30.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.