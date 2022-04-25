Watch
Rail unions refusing advance payments in favor of a new deal

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
An American flag is emblazoned on this Union Pacific Railroad locomotive sitting in the Jackson, Miss., terminal rail yard, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Union Pacific hauled in 22% more profit during the first quarter because it charged more and delivered 4% more shipments even as it struggled to clear up congestion along its rail network. The Omaha, Nebraska, railroad said Thursday it earned $1.6 billion, or $2.57 per share. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — All the major railroads now plan to offer their employees up to $600 a month in advance of raises they expect to pay once the current two-year-old national contract talks are eventually settled.

But a coalition of unions that represents more than 105,000 railroad workers said Monday that they'll refuse the payments partly because workers would be on the hook to repay some of the money if the eventual raises aren't big enough to cover the payments.

The unions want the National Carriers' Conference Committee that represents more than 30 railroads to negotiate a contract instead. The railroads didn't immediately respond to the unions Monday.

