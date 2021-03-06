Raising awareness about food insecurity in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Researchers at Northwestern University estimate the pandemic has doubled food insecurity.

That's why one college alumni association is raising awareness about the issue.

The alumni association of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity at the University of Nebraska Omaha is holding a food drive for the Maverick Food Pantry. The pantry supports college students in the area and accepts gift cards, canned and boxed goods and toiletries.

"I think what we found is that we didn't maybe realize how far-reaching the pandemic was and how people lost employment, and then you can't wait on stimulus checks to show up. They have real needs," said Scott Ussery.

If you are interested in donating, the Venmo handle is @lcaalumniomaha.