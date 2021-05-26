Rally for Ryan Larsen planned for Wednesday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After more than a week into the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, authorities are switching their efforts.

Searchers had focused on Walnut Creek Lake the past few days.

Larsen disappeared on May 17. He's 5-foot-8 and weighs 125 pounds. Larsen also has autism.

La Vista Mayor Douglas Kindig called the search for Larsen "relentless" and "steadfast."

Crews have conducted full searches at Walnut Creek. Larsen was not found there despite dive teams, air support, lowering water levels and police k-9 teams. Investigators might return there if they get new information.

Larsen was at school last Monday when a teacher noticed he wasn't where he was supposed to be.

According to the Papillion La Vista School District, his family and police were notified. Police searched the school multiple times. Around 1:30 p.m., a business near the school caught him walking on camera.

“The men and women of this department are true professionals and have left no stone unturned. I can see in their eyes they are tired and worried, but without hesitation, they have pressed forward and on and will not give up hope until Ryan has been found, said Mayor Kindig.

Investigators are searching surveillance video from La Vista businesses, focusing on the day Larsen was last seen.

Police confirm one camera at La Vista Keno caught an image Monday of what is believed to be Larsen.

Authorities are asking businesses and homeowners, particularly along Harrison St between 72nd and 96th, to check security camera video and notify police if you see Larsen.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 9-11.

Wednesday night, the mayor will be joined by religious leaders, Project Harmony officials and Papillion La Vista School District’s superintendent at the Rally for Ryan.

The rally will be at La Vista's Central Park and will start at 7:45 p.m.

