Rally for the Responders held in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - People from the metro area gathered at TD Ameritrade Park on Saturday to honor area first responders.

It was Omaha's Rally for the Responders. They had plenty of games and food for families along with interactions with paramedics, police officers, and firefighters.

There was a fireworks show at the end of the event to top it all off.

All of this came at no cost to attendees, just a free fun-filled day celebrating those on the front lines.

A vaccine clinic was also available outside for anyone looking to get vaccinated.

