Rally held on Saturday in support of women's reproductive rights

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As we inch closer to the midterm elections, Nebraska voters aren't shying away from the issues that matter to them.

Protesters came together outside city hall to rally in support of women's reproductive rights on Saturday.

The issue continues to be a hot topic months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Several candidates on the Democratic ticket addressed the crowd in support of a woman's right to choose.

The organizer of today's rally said that right is something most Nebraskans agree with.

"As we're looking at polling across the state we're finding that 70% of people believe that having access to reproductive healthcare is an important topic in this election so what we really need to focus on is making sure that the folks are showing up to vote even if they're staying a little quiet in public which I understand," said organizer Robin Richards.

The crowd was noticeably smaller than the crowds seen at pro-abortion rights rallies held earlier this summer, though organizers said the passion among voters remains strong.

